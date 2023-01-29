No. 1 South Carolina rolls past Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Dawn Staley has “utmost confidence” in Bree Hall’s ability to knock down shots.

Hall richly rewarded that faith with a career-high 18 points and four 3-pointers in No. 1 South Carolina’s 65-52 victory over Alabama on Sunday. Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season.

“These are normal shots for (Hall) that if she gets them, 90% of the time she’s going to knock them down,” said Staley, sporting Jalen Hurts' No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles jersey in honor of the NFC championship game with the San Francisco 49ers. “They weren’t rushed. They were in the flow of our offense. She was ready. We do have the utmost confidence in her to take those shots.”

The Gamecocks (21-0, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) got their 27th consecutive win in a game that remained close into the third quarter.

Alabama (16-6, 5-4) pulled to within four points in the third quarter but Hall, Boston and South Carolina’s defense took over. The duo paired up for 11 straight points to give the Gamecocks a 48-35 edge, their biggest of the game at that point.

Purdue 73, No. 2 Ohio State 65

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With Ohio State making a run in the fourth quarter, Purdue buckled down defensively and knocked off the No. 2 Buckeyes.

Abbey Ellis made a season-high five 3 pointers and Purdue earned its first top-five road victory in program history, beating Ohio State 73-65 on Sunday.

It was the second consecutive win over a Top 25 team for the Boilermakers.

The Buckeyes (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) lost their third-consecutive contest after winning the first 19 games of the season.

No. 3 Stanford 62, Oregon 54

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink ran back down the floor brushing her hands together to signal at the scorer’s table that she had definitely touched the ball on Chance Gray’s jumper.

It took a little while, then that 10th block got added the Stanford star's incredible stat line and gave her the first triple-double of her career — yet Brink didn't know about her milestone until she asked after the final buzzer sounded whether it had counted.

Brink notched a remarkable triple-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds and the career high in blocked shots to lead No. 3 Stanford over Oregon 62-54 on Sunday for its 21st straight Pac-12 home win.

The 6-foot-4 junior delivered the first triple-double in Stanford's storied program history featuring blocked shots.

Brink swatted seven of those shots in the first half and got her last one when she altered Gray's jumper from the top of the key with 3:16 to go. It's the first triple-double in NCAA Division-I major women's basketball featuring double-digit blocks since Tamari Key did it for Tennessee in an overtime win against Texas on Nov. 21, 2021.

Stanford (21-2, 9-1 Pac-12) led 46-37 heading into the final 10 minutes then pulled away with a quick 7-2 spurt.

Phillipina Kyei led the way for Oregon (14-7, 5-5) with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Gray also scored 12 and Grace Vanslooten added 11 points.

No. 5 Connecticut 63, Villanova 58

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — This time, UConn had Aubrey Griffin.

The junior forward scored 19 points and No. 5 Connecticut beat No. 21 Villanova 63-58 on Sunday, a year after losing to the Wildcats on the same court.

Griffin was home recovering from back surgery for that game, which like this one, came just after a big win over Tennessee.

Dorka Juhasz added 16 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 13, including some key free throws for the Huskies (20-2, 12-0 Big East) in the team's 13th straight win.

No. 6 Indiana 91, Rutgers 68

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes each scored 21 points and No. 6 Indiana shot 61% from 3-point range to beat Rutgers 91-68 on Sunday.

Four Hoosiers scored in double digits, including Sydney Parrish with 17 and Yarden Garzon with 14, including four 3-pointers. Berger also added seven assists for Indiana (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten), and Parrish and Holmes had six rebounds each.

Kaylene Smikle led Rutgers (9-14, 3-8) with 25 points and Kai Carter scored 13 off the bench.

Berger’s 21 points were a season high, and her three 3s were more than she had made combined since returning from a knee injury on Jan. 8.

No. 20 North Carolina State 69, No. 7 Notre Dame 65

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It wasn't that long ago that North Carolina State coach Wes Moore was lamenting his players' lack of urgency or attention to the details that helped them win three straight Atlantic Coast Conference championships.

He's finding more reasons for optimism after earning a second win against a top-10 opponent this season.

Diamond Johnson scored 20 points and the 20th-ranked Wolfpack beat No. 7 Notre Dame 69-65 on Sunday, earning a win that came despite blowing most of a 16-point third-quarter lead.

Mimi Collins added 13 points for the Wolfpack (16-5, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), whose defense frustrated Notre Dame for a long stretch during the second and third quarters to build the big lead. Then Johnson and the Wolfpack kept coming up with needed plays as the Fighting Irish (17-3, 8-2) made a fourth-quarter push.

For Moore, it was just as much about everything else his team has shown compared to early January.

No. 9 Utah 71, No. 8 UCLA 69

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili drove to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 0.8 seconds left to give No. 9 Utah a 71-69 win over No. 8 UCLA on Sunday.

Pili scored 23 points and had nine rebounds to lead Utah (18-2, 8-2 Pac-12), which rallied twice and closed the game on a 7-0 run. Issy Palmer tallied 14 points and five assists for the Utes, and Dasia Young chipped in 11 points.

Utah trailed for a total of 30 minutes before holding the Bruins scoreless over the final 68 seconds.

Emily Bessoir scored a career-high 17 points, which included five 3-pointers, and had six rebounds to lead UCLA (17-5, 6-4). Kiki Rice added 11 points, and Londyn Jones and Gabriella Jaquez chipped in 10 points apiece.

The Bruins lost their second straight one-possession game, having lost to Colorado 73-70 in overtime on Friday.

No. 13 Michigan 77, Minnesota 41

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Laila Phelia scored 22 points, Leigha Brown added 20 and No. 13 Michigan rolled to a 77-41 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Brown had 11 points in the first half, surpassing 1,000 points as a Wolverine, and Michigan led 34-23. Phelia had 14 in the second half.

Emily Kiser was one of three players with eight points and had 12 rebounds for the Wolverines (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten Conference).

Alanna Micheaux scored 15 points for Minnesota (9-12, 2-8) and Amaya Battle added 10. The Gophers were 2 of 10 behind the arc and shot 30.5% overall (18 of 59) while going 3 of 6 from the foul line and committing 21 turnovers.

No. 15 North Carolina 69, Clemson 58

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Paulina Paris hit six 3-pointers, scored 22 points and had five steals — all career highs — and Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 points Sunday to help No. 15 North Carolina hold off Clemson for a 69-58 win, the Tar Heels' seventh in a row.

No. 15 North Carolina (16-5, 7-3 ACC) hasn’t lost since a 62-58 defeat at Miami on Jan. 5 and the Tar Heels have won six straight — and 28 of the last 31 — against Clemson.

Todd-Williams scored 10 points in the first 3 1/2 minutes, including back-to-back 3-pointers that capped a 14-4 opening run and UNC never trailed.

Alyssa Ustby had seven points, 11 rebounds and three of North Carolina's season-high tying 16 steals. Deja Kelly added nine points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Daisha Bradford led Clemson (13-10, 4-7) with 14 points and Amari Robinson scored 10.