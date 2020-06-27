No. 1 recruit considering hometown Gophers

"It will help with my ability to get through contact," Holmgren said. "I'm not afraid of contact. I just need to get stronger to get through it and be able to finish."

His competitive nature and willingness to do whatever it takes to win allow his footwork to go unnoticed.

"I'm a little slow on my feet, but relative to my height I'm pretty quick," Holmgren said. "I still need to get faster."

He played significant roles in the Redhawks' three consecutive Class 2A titles from 2017-19, increasingly wowing fans with his versatility. It reached a pinnacle last summer when a video went viral of him beating Golden State superstar guard Steph Curry with one of his own moves -- a double behind-the-back dribble -- for a slam dunk at Curry's select camp.

"What that video did for Chet was huge," Johnson said. "His popularity exploded."

This past winter as a junior he averaged 14.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.9 blocked shots per game. The talented Redhawks, led by Gonzaga-bound Jalen Suggs, were the top-ranked Class 3A team at 25-3 when the season was halted on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had just defeated Totino-Grace in the section final to earn a spot in the state tournament.