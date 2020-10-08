No. 1 on Wild shopping list: A new goalie

The Wild has been one of the busiest NHL teams in reworking its roster, and it's not done yet.

After trading three-time All-Star goalie Devan Dubnyk at the beginning of the week, the team is looking for his replacement when free agency opens for business at 11 a.m. Friday.

"There are definitely a lot of options out there," General Manager Bill Guerin said.

While the Wild could fill its hole in net with a trade, dipping into a deep free agent pool might be a more feasible way to go.

A long list of available goalies makes it a buyers' market, a situation that could help keep the price tag manageable. And the Wild would be able to negotiate a term that lines up with its vision for the position.

Guerin has yet to specify whether he's looking for a stopgap until budding prospect Kaapo Kahkonen might be able to take over full-time or if he's eyeing a more permanent solution for the foreseeable future.

But the range in this class of free-agent goalies could satisfy either criteria.

There is a subset that includes proven starters, like Jacob Markstrom (Vancouver), Braden Holtby (Washington) and Corey Crawford (Chicago).