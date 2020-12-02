No. 1 Gonzaga rallies past No. 11 West Virginia

INDIANANAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Ayayi matched his career high with 21 points and Andrew Nembhard and Corey Kispert each had, and No. 1 Gonzaga rallied to beat No. 11 West Virginia 87-82 on Wednesday night in the Jimmy V Classic.

The Bulldogs (3-0) struggled to get in sync early and again after freshman Jalen Suggs injured an ankle in the first half. But Gonzaga used a late 13-4 run to take control and scored six straight points late to seal it.

Derek Culver led West Virginia (3-1) with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 7:26 to play. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped the Mountaineers to 0-5 in the series.

This did not look like the same Gonzaga team that won two shootouts last week.

The shooters struggled early and just when it seemed they were about get on track, Suggs slid through the lane, hurting his left ankle. He stayed on the ground for several minutes and needing help to reach his chair.

West Virginia took advantage of the momentum swing with a 14-3 run that gave it a 33-24 lead late in the first half.