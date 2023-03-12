FARGO — Bismarck Century guard Logan Nissley was named North Dakota's Miss Basketball on Saturday night in a ceremony following the Class A girls state basketball championship at Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

“Her mindset to go out and compete every night, she just has a high standard for herself that she really wanted to represent herself as a winner and go out and raise her teammates up," said Century head coach Nate Welstad.

Nissley — who has committed to play at the University of Nebraska — finished first in the voting with 71 points, including 10 first-place votes. The award is voted on by the state's sportscasters and sportswriters and goes to the top senior player.

"I'm just really honored to be recognized with all the girls that have won it before," Nissley said. "In the past and even this year, there is a lot of really great talent in the state of North Dakota. ... I'm really honored that I get to represent the state of North Dakota in that."

Nissley's teammate Bergan Kinnebrew finished second in the voting with 47 points, including four first-place votes. Central Cass' Decontee Smith, Westhope-Newburg's Ellie Braaten, West Fargo's Miriley Simon, Northern Cass' Halle Crockett, Bismarck Shiloh Christian's Hailey Quam and Kenmare-Bowbells' Brenna Stocklund were also finalists.

Smith finished third in the voting with 38 points, including four first-place votes. Smith recently led the Squirrels to the Class B state championship. Braaten was fourth with 31 points with four first-place votes. Simon and Crockett also received one first-place vote each.

Nissley averaged 21.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in her final season with the Patriots. She scored a team-high 16 points in Saturday's Class A state title game, but Grand Forks Red River earned a 61-48 victory for the state championship. Nissley was on the Century varsity team since her freshman season and was also a three-year starter for the Patriots.

Nissley is excited for the next step in her basketball journey, starting her college career in Lincoln, Neb.

"I'm really thankful that I get the opportunity to go down there and play in a place that is such a great basketball town and a college town like Lincoln. I'm just excited to grow my game, being able to compete and perform in the Big Ten."

Welstad said Nissley is ready to contribute at the college level.

“At Nebraska they’re talking about her helping right away," Welstad said. "I think the way she shoots the ball they feel that she can make an impact right away as a freshman. ... Her quick release makes her such a tough guard.”

Smith averaged 19 points, 7.4 rebounds per game and helped Central Cass win its first state championship in program history. Simon averaged 22.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for West Fargo, which made it to the Class A state semifinals before losing to eventual champion Red River.

Smith has committed to play women's basketball at Northern State, while Simon has committed to play at North Dakota State.

Crockett averaged 32 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for Northern Cass. She scored more than 2,000 points in her prep career and has committed to play women's basketball for the University of Jamestown.