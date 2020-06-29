NFL teams offer ticket options amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The New York Jets and Chicago Bears are offering fans refunds or payment deferrals on season tickets this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jets began emailing season ticket holders Monday to alert them about their options. The Jets also are deferring season ticket payments for July, as they have done each of the last three months.

Jets season ticket holders will have the option to get a full refund on 2020 tickets or defer all payments toward the 2021 season. Season ticket holders who choose one of those options can also opt to keep their same seats in 2021.

Also, season ticket holders with personal seat licenses who opt for the deferred payment or refund on tickets will also be able to defer their PSL payment, which is due in November to November 2021.

The team says those fans who make automatic payments on their season tickets will continue to have their payments made unless they opt for the deferral.

The Jets have not made individual game tickets available as they continue to monitor the situation regarding government restrictions and regulations during the pandemic. NFL teams are scheduled to report for training camp on July 28.