NFL Network has Lance as top QB

Jeremiah studied three games worth of film of Lawrence, Fields and Lance from 2019 to come up with his current rankings. He believes that all three have the ability to be very good pro quarterbacks, but right now Lance is at the top of his list.

The fact that Lance plays at a lower level of football doesn't bother Jeremiah.

"Vision wise I thought he was better than the other two guys. Decision making wise he was better than the other two guys. ... I'm getting somebody that's making all of the plays without any of the hangups," Jeremiah said. "The skills you can see. The arm strength, the athletic ability, that stuff it doesn't matter who you're playing against. You can tell that. He checks all those boxes."

Jeremiah currently has Lawrence ahead of Fields as his No. 2 quarterback, with Fields third.

"He's got some rare qualities," Jeremiah said of Lawrence. "He's 6-foot-6. He can move around. He's a tremendous athlete. You can use him in the design quarterback run game, as well as just organically making plays with his athleticism. And he's got a big arm to be able to squeeze balls in. Those are the things that you really like about him."

With that said, Jeremiah also sees plenty of room for Lawrence to improve, most notably with his accuracy.

"There are wild throws. I was anticipating seeing like a polished Andrew Luck type of a player. He's not at that level right now. He's got some accuracy stuff where he's just not pinpoint accurate. He completes balls sometimes but the placement is not great. And he's got these big, rangy receivers that can bail him out on some of this stuff," Jeremiah said. "The other thing that's kind of nit picky from a scouting standpoint -- his eyes work really quick, but sometimes his feet aren't catching up with his eyes. So that leads to some of the inaccuracy. He's tremendously talented, but he is not the pristine, clean prospect that maybe I thought I was going to get when i went into the process."

