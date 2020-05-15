NFL looking to boost minority hiring

NFL owners will vote on a proposal to give their teams more incentive to hire minority coaches and executives, Jim Trotter of NFL.com reported on Friday.

A team hiring a minority head coach would move up six spots in the third round of the draft before the coach’s second season. Hiring a minority general manger would mean a 10-spot advancement. Filling both positions with minority candidates would be worth a 16-spot move. Before a minority coach or general manager’s third season with a team, the fourth-round pick would advance five spots.

The resolution could become part of the NFL Policy on Equal Employment and Workplace Diversity when the team owners hold an online meeting on Tuesday.

Of the NFL’s 32 teams, four have minority head coaches and two have minority general managers.

The league has attempted to increase those numbers with a variety of programs, most notably the Rooney Rule. Adopted in 2003, the rule requires NFL teams to interview minority candidates for vacant head-coach and general-manager positions.