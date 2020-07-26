NFL looking good

A three-time Pro Bowl selection who was the league’s top player in 2015, Newton remains the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdowns rushing by a quarterback. He’s been hampered by shoulder and foot injuries the past two seasons but should offer a different look than the more stationary Brady did the past two decades.

“I’m never shocked with anything we do as a Patriots organization,” defensive back Devin McCourty said last month on the podcast he hosts with his twin brother and fellow Patriots defensive back, Jason. “I feel like everything we do is always in the thought process of trying to win and win championships. I think that’s what it comes down to, trying to make the team better. I’m never surprised when we’re trying to do that.”

Here are some other situations where some high-profile stars will need to be replaced in their old homes this season:

BIG PLAY RECEIVERS

Two of the most prominent non-QBs to change teams came in trades back in March with Houston dealing DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona and Minnesota sending Stefon Diggs to Buffalo. That left big holes for the Texans and Vikings.