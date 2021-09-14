NFC North not good in Week 1

That sure makes one wonder whether all that offseason drama with Rodgers has now leaked into the regular season. What say you, Mr. LaFleur?

"No," he said. "I think this team is focused on now."

It certainly helps that the next game is against the Lions at home on Monday Night Football. At least the North is guaranteed to post a Week 2 win. Unless, of course, the Packers and Lions tie.

The Vikings couldn't protect Kirk Cousins in Cincinnati, and now head to Arizona to face Chandler Jones, who had five sacks in the Cardinals' 38-13 thrashing of the Titans in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Bears and former Bengal Andy Dalton play host to Cincinnati in a game the Bears should win. Of course, the Vikings know all-too-well how those kinds of games can go sideways with 10 first-half penalties and a turnover in overtime.

The Bears are hoping first-time defensive coordinator Sean Desai has a better plan for Joe Burrow's deep ball this week than he did for Stafford's deep ball last week. Stafford threw touchdown passes of 67 and 56 yards while posting a perfect 158.3 passer rating — 7 of 9 for 212 yards, three touchdowns — on balls thrown 10 yards or farther.