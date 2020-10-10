Newsroom Notebook: Curiosity on a camping trip in the oil fields

So I reached out to the Oil and Gas Division to find out. I connected with Mark Bohrer, who manages the state’s underground injection control and treating plant programs.

Historically, he told me, the state would establish a new oil field upon the discovery of a trap underground where oil collects below an impermeable layer of rock. Regulators would draw boundaries for the field based on where in the area companies thought they could produce oil. Each field has different rules regarding the location, drilling and production of wells, Bohrer said.

The state’s oil fields are not consistent in size. The smallest, North Mouse River Park in Renville County, covers just 40 acres. The largest, Murphy Creek in Dunn County, is 203,800 acres.

Some of the larger oil fields were established within the past decade amid a drilling frenzy ushered in by the Bakken boom. Their boundaries tend to be based less on geology and more on what makes logical sense, such as the border of a township, Bohrer said.

He also told me that, no, there is no single “Bakken Oil Field.” The Bakken refers to a rock formation deep underground, where many of the wells drilled today in North Dakota source their oil.