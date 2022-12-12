Wreaths to cover more than 8,000 graves at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

Leif Anderson's truck and trailer would just be sitting unused if he didn't volunteer at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery for Wreaths Across America.

"It seemed like a no-brainer to put it to good use, and it's for a good cause," said the North Dakota Army National Guard staff sergeant and aircraft mechanic.

Since 2015, Anderson has volunteered his enclosed car trailer for the wreath-laying event at the veterans cemetery south of Mandan, and also has coordinated trucks, trailer and drivers for distributing wreaths. Maine-based Wreaths Across America raises money to lay wreaths at the graves of veterans nationwide during the holiday season -- $15 a wreath.

The logistics aren't easy, Anderson said. Thousands of wreaths arrive in Mandan by semitrailer "at the drop of a hat," to be counted and unloaded into trailers, which go to the cemetery for distribution the day of the event, he said.

The semi will often have a full load of wreaths, but the North Dakota event needs only a portion, he said.

"As the boxes come off the truck, we have to keep a good count, which is harder than you think when you have 30, 40 volunteers handing the boxes to one another," Anderson said.

Distributing and placing the wreaths takes as little as 15 minutes, he said.

"It's quite incredible how fast the wreaths can get moved from the trailer to an open carton and to a headstone once the formal ceremony's beginning is done," Anderson said.

Families generally get the first chance to place wreaths on their loved ones' headstones, before volunteers help.

"It's pretty cool to see if you've never seen it. Everything happens quite quick, and it's a pretty smooth operation," Anderson said.

He's helped ever since organizer Kevin Iverson, lieutenant colonel with the Bismarck Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, initially asked him, but for a year when he was deployed.

"I know how to help, and then therefore I'm going to do it," he said. "I know Kevin asks me every year, but I'd do it even if he didn't ask me."

The annual Wreaths Across America event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Veterans Cemetery. The date leaves only Christmas Eve as a fallback day should there be bad weather, Iverson said.

He expects every grave will be covered by a wreath -- a feat done every year since 2013.

The public well appreciates military service, he said.

"Each of those graves represents sacrifice. Everybody out there sacrificed something for the freedoms we enjoy today, and I think it just really resonates in this area," Iverson said.

The cemetery has about 8,060 grave sites to be decorated, according to Cemetery Director Pamela Helbling-Schafer.

"The community is so impactful, and they love to do whatever they can to help our fallen heroes, and so this is the volunteers' way to give back by either supporting it with donating money to purchase wreaths or by physically coming to the ceremony and helping to take part in placing wreaths at grave sites," she said.

Volunteers can help remove the wreaths on Saturday, Jan. 21.