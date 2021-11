The University of Mary is inviting current and former military members to a chapel service and complimentary lunch Thursday on Veterans Day.

Army National Guard Lt. Col. Chaplain Jon Wymer will lead the service at 11 a.m. in Founders Hall at the Lumen Vitae University Center on campus. The University of Mary Choir and the Jazz Choir will perform.

After the service, the honorees will be directed along a flag-lined parade route toward the Scheels Crow’s Nest campus restaurant for lunch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0