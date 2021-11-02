 Skip to main content
Bismarck/Mandan Elks to host military meal

Area businesses are partnering to provide active military personnel, veterans and emergency responders with a complimentary turkey dinner on Veterans Day.

Meal times at the Bismarck/Mandan Elks Lodge on Thursday, Nov. 11, start at 10:30 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. 

Veterans, active duty personnel, National Guard and Army Reserve soldiers, police, emergency medical technicians and firefighters can pick up a free ticket for themselves and a guest by showing proof of service.

Tickets are limited to 1,200. They're available through Nov. 8 at: Schwan Buick GMC Cadillac, Quality Inn, AAction Movers, Vallely Sports & Marine, First International Bank & Trust and Northwest Contracting Inc.

