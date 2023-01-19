Vacant home in Mandan declared dangerous building; ordered demolished by city

The Mandan City Commission has declared a home a dangerous building and ordered it be demolished.

The home at 1310 Second St. NE has been vacant for several years and is beyond repair, according to Mandan Building Official Jordan Singer. Mayor Tim Helbling said, “It’s pretty self-explanatory if you drive by it.”

The abandoned home had its utilities shut off in 2016 and is now eligible to be declared a dangerous building per Mandan municipal code. Section 111-9-1 states that a building or structure can be deemed dangerous under certain defects. Singer highlighted a part of the code that says a building can be deemed dangerous if it is dilapidated, decayed, unsafe or fails to provide amenities essential to decent living.

“We have tried for over a year to reach out and communicate with the property owner to get this fixed to no response,” Singer said.

James Olheiser bought the home in 1998, according to the Morton County Recorder. He did not respond to a Tribune request for comment. No one spoke during a public comment period at Tuesday's City Commission meeting.

“(Singer) has gone above and beyond what is required by the city to (prevent the) move to condemn the building,” Mandan City Commissioner Mike Braun said.

The commission unanimously voted to declare the property dangerous and ordered the home to be demolished at the expense of the owner. The cost will be added to the property tax bill. The property taxes are not currently delinquent.

Olheiser has 30 days to respond to the findings of the commission, after which commissioners can consider bids for demolition. The consideration and bid approval takes roughly 30 days. The property owner and bid winner will be notified of the day to start demolition once the commission accepts a bid.