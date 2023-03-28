The University of Mary student accused of making a bomb threat pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning during a preliminary hearing.

Chase Hoechst, 19, of Bismarck, was charged with felony terrorizing in connection with the Feb. 17 incident, court records show.

The FBI on Feb. 17 notified the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department that a message stating, "I’m going insane. ... I planted pipe bombs in the caf bathrooms" had been sent out on a social media platform, according to an affidavit filed days after the incident. Authorities linked the phone number associated with the post to Hoechst.

Hoechst told deputies he had posted the message about 6:30 p.m. the day before, the affidavit states. He allegedly said he’d seen a response to a bomb threat two years earlier when he was in high school, and that it resulted in a lockdown and students being sent home for the day, the document says.

The U-Mary bomb threat prompted a shelter-in-place order that lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes while deputies searched the campus. No explosive devices were found.

Hoechst’s trial is set for June 14. He faces a possible five-year prison sentence if convicted.