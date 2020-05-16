Woman killed in rollover crash near Williston

North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash near Williston early Saturday that left a woman dead.

The 22-year-old woman from Orlando, Fla., was a passenger in a westbound SUV that went out of control on U.S. Highway 2 about 10 miles north of town at about 12:15 a.m., according to the crash report.

The vehicle entered the median and rolled across the eastbound lanes, resting in the south ditch. The woman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. Her name wasn't immediately released.

The patrol identified the SUV driver as Alex Booth, 19, of Williston. He was not hurt.

The investigation is continuing.

