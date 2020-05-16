Woman killed in rollover crash near Williston

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash near Williston early Saturday that left a woman dead.

The 22-year-old woman from Orlando, Fla., was a passenger in a westbound SUV that went out of control on U.S. Highway 2 about 10 miles north of town at about 12:15 a.m., according to the crash report.

The vehicle entered the median and rolled across the eastbound lanes, resting in the south ditch. The woman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. Her name wasn't immediately released.

The patrol identified the SUV driver as Alex Booth, 19, of Williston. He was not hurt.

The investigation is continuing.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0