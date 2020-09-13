 Skip to main content
Wells County crash kills motorcycle trike driver

A crash involving a motorcycle trike and a farm semitrailer in Wells County killed the driver of the motorcycle.

The semi was traveling from the Fessenden grain elevator to a farm shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday and ran a stop sign at a state Highway 15 intersection, the Highway Patrol reported. The truck sideswiped the motorcycle, killing the driver.

The victim's name wasn't immediately released. The patrol identified the semi driver as Dale Mason, 67, of Fessenden. He was cited for failure to yield.

