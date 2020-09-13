Wells County crash kills motorcycle trike driver

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A crash involving a motorcycle trike and a farm semitrailer in Wells County killed the driver of the motorcycle.

The semi was traveling from the Fessenden grain elevator to a farm shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday and ran a stop sign at a state Highway 15 intersection, the Highway Patrol reported. The truck sideswiped the motorcycle, killing the driver.

The victim's name wasn't immediately released. The patrol identified the semi driver as Dale Mason, 67, of Fessenden. He was cited for failure to yield.

