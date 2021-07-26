Transportation Department expands kiosks, services

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has completed an effort it began in February to add 44 service kiosks around the state, bringing the total to 52.

Residents can use the kiosks to renew a license, request a replacement license or ID card, schedule a road test, pay a reinstatement fee, change an address and edit donor registry information. They also can check the status of their license, driving record and CDL medical card. People are not able to get their initial REAL ID via a kiosk but will be able to renew at one.

Additional kiosk services have been added for motor vehicle purposes. In addition to motor vehicle registration renewals, customers can now complete their 30-day and nonresident temporary registration, update their email or mailing address, and request a placard for a mobility impairment.

“The new driver’s license kiosk upgrades add another convenient option for customers doing business with the NDDOT and also expands services into rural communities,” DOT Director Bill Panos said.

For more information, go to dot.nd.gov.

