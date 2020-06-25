You are the owner of this article.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park road section reopens after culvert replacement

Theodore Roosevelt National Park road section reopens after culvert replacement

Wind Canyon

Fading sunlight casts the Little Missouri River into relief at Wind Canyon in Theodore Roosevelt National Park's South Unit.

 JACK DURA

A section of roadway has reopened in Theodore Roosevelt National Park's South Unit following a culvert replacement.

Park Superintendent Wendy Ross said the repairs wrapped up Tuesday night. The culvert failure occurred in early June, leading to a closure of the South Unit's scenic drive past Wind Canyon.

The culvert replacement cost about $39,000 and was finished several days ahead of schedule, according to Ross. 

"It was a really large project," she said.

Several miles of the South Unit's road remained closed due to slumping, sinkholes and road movement in the area of Badlands Overlook, the Ridgeline Nature Trail and Scoria Point Overlook. Engineers have been working on designs for erosion control repairs to the roadway.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

