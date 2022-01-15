Semitrailer driver killed in oil patch crash

A Montana man is dead after two semitrailers collided at an intersection in McKenzie County.

The 60-year-old man from Fairview was driving an empty side-dump truck that failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of two rural roads about 6 miles north of Cartwright, according to the Highway Patrol.

The man's rig collided with a tanker truck around noon Friday, in what the patrol said were good seasonal driving conditions. He was taken to a hospital in Sidney, Montana, where he died of his injuries.

The 50-year-old Kansas man driving the other semi wasn't hurt. He was hauling about 7,000 gallons of saltwater, none of which were released into the environment.

The names of the drivers weren't immediately released. The patrol is continuing to investigate.

