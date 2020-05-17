Passenger identified in fatal crash near Williston

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a woman killed Saturday in a rollover crash north of Williston.

Isabelle Morejon, 22, of Orlando, Fla., was fatally injured and pronounced dead on scene.

The crash occurred at 12:15 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 about 10 miles north of Williston.

Charges against driver Alex Booth, 19, of Williston, are under investigation.

According to a crash report, he failed to maintain control of the westbound 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, and it crossed the median and rolled over the eastbound lanes, resting in the south ditch.

Morejon was ejected from the vehicle. Booth was not hurt.

The crash blocked the eastbound lanes of the roadway for about two hours.

