New Long X Bridge opened in western North Dakota

North Dakota's Department of Transportation on Friday opened the new Long X Bridge to traffic.

The new bridge is open to two lanes of traffic but will open to four lanes next summer when all work is completed. State and federal officials participated in a ribbon-cutting Friday.

The crossing over the Little Missouri River south of Watford City sees about 4,200 vehicles per day on U.S. Highway 85 through western North Dakota's oil patch.

The 2.2-mile, $37.4 million project is the only segment to take shape of an estimated $479 million, 62-mile plan to widen the highway to four lanes from Belfield to Watford City. The bridge project included a wildlife crossing. Construction began in mid-July 2019.

Contractors will go to work to remove the old two-lane bridge, built in 1959.

A Linton-area rancher will salvage a portion of the bridge's southern span to reassemble on his ranch.

