Highway 200 project starts this week

Construction begins this week on North Dakota Highway 200 from the south junction of state Highway 8 near Halliday to the junction of state Highway 49 near Beulah.

The project will include milling and asphalt overlay, as well as minor sidewalk reconstruction in Dodge. A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of highways 200 and 49.

Flaggers will be present during certain phases of the project. The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone. A width restriction of 11 feet will be in place during the milling and overlay operations.

Traffic will be maintained through the intersection of highways 200 and 49 during the construction of the roundabout using flaggers and a four-way stop.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions in North Dakota, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov.

