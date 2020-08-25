 Skip to main content
Expressway Bridge inspection starts Wednesday

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin inspecting the Expressway Bridge in Bismarck on Wednesday.

Work will be done between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. The inspection is expected to wrap up Friday.

A lane reduction will be in place in one direction. A width restriction of 18 feet will be in place through the work zone. Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution.

More information about construction projects and road conditions is available by calling 511 or going to  http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

