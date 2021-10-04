DUI crackdown leads to dozens of arrests

A statewide law enforcement crackdown on impaired driving resulted in 108 alcohol or drug-related citations, according to North Dakota's Transportation Department.
The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign took place from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6, over the Labor Day holiday period. Officers made 37 DUI arrests, along with 21 arrests or citations for minor in consumption, minor in possession and open container, along with 28 drug-related arrests.
The state has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to VisionZero.ND.gov.
