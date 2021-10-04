 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUI crackdown leads to dozens of arrests
0 Comments

DUI crackdown leads to dozens of arrests

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A statewide law enforcement crackdown on impaired driving resulted in 108 alcohol or drug-related citations, according to North Dakota's Transportation Department.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign took place from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6, over the Labor Day holiday period. Officers made 37 DUI arrests, along with 21 arrests or citations for minor in consumption, minor in possession and open container, along with 28 drug-related arrests.

The state has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to VisionZero.ND.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News