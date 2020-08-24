Dickinson man killed in western North Dakota crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A crash in McKenzie County killed a 25-year-old Dickinson man.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 85, about 19 miles west of Killdeer, according to the Highway Patrol.

The man was northbound when he crossed the center line in his pickup truck and struck the side of an oversize load on an oncoming semitrailer driven by a 48-year-old Westminster, S.C., man. The semi driver was not injured.

The pickup spun into the west ditch. The Dickinson man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A southbound pickup driven by a 40-year-old Watford City woman and traveling behind the semi was hit by flying debris. She was not injured.

Names were not immediately released.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

