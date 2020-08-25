Dickinson man killed in crash identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified a 25-year-old Dickinson man killed in a crash in McKenzie County.

Chase Barnedt crossed the center line in his pickup while driving on U.S. Highway 85 on Monday night. His truck struck the side of an oversize load on an oncoming semitrailer about 19 miles west of Killdeer, according to the Highway Patrol.

The pickup spun into the west ditch. Barnedt was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver wasn't hurt. He was identified as Rudolph Still, 48, of Westminster, S.C.

A southbound pickup driven by 40-year-old Watford City resident Amanda Young was traveling behind the semi and was hit by flying debris. She was not injured.

