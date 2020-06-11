Culvert failure leads to Theodore Roosevelt National Park road closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Theodore Roosevelt National Park's South Unit road beyond the Wind Canyon Trail will be closed for up to two weeks for repairs following a culvert failure that caved in part of the roadway.

The park announced the road closure Monday. It's not the only road closure in the popular South Unit; 6 miles of the scenic drive are closed from Badlands Overlook to the park's loop road junction due to a slump from erosion in 2019. Engineers are working to design repairs.

Park Superintendent Wendy Ross said the scenic drive will be gated just past Wind Canyon, shutting down the majority of the park's loop road. The closure begins on Monday morning for repairs. Motorists in the meantime are able to pass over the area. The culvert replacement is a couple miles in from the gate, but there are no turnaround spots for vehicles.

The park "will be accomplishing the work as quickly as possible," Ross said.

"We know how disappointed people can be when parts of the park are closed to people who are anticipating a more full experience," she said in an email. "We are in the ND badlands and the unknowns of subsurface layers keep us constantly guessing where the next road issues will occur."