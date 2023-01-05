Traffic signal removal sets stage for $2.4M project on Bismarck's one-ways

Bismarck's Engineering Department on Thursday took traffic signals at the intersection of Ninth Street and Arbor Avenue out of service as a precursor to an upgrade project on the southern portions of the city's major one-ways.

Workers installed stop signs and yellow signs warning of a new traffic pattern on Arbor Avenue as they placed opaque bags over the traffic signals. Northbound traffic on Ninth no longer is required to stop at the intersection that's just south of the Bismarck Police Department, near Dakota Skies Bingo and Office Depot.

This is the first step in the Seventh and Ninth Street Pavement Rehab Project. The project seeks to address poor pavement, curb and gutter conditions along the one-way corridors between East Front Avenue and Bismarck Expressway. Traffic counts show that 9,970 cars use Ninth Street every day and 10,295 cars use Seventh Street daily.

Additional improvements will replace the street lighting system with new poles and LED luminaries on Ninth Street; replace sidewalk crossings with curb ramps at intersections to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards; build a new sidewalk and retaining wall on Ninth Street between East Ingals Avenue and Bowen Avenue; and repave the roadway.

Construction on Ninth Street is to be completed this fall, while work on Seventh Street is scheduled for 2024. Lane closures are expected. No more than two of the four lanes will be closed at one time.

The project will cost about $2.4 million, with 80% paid for with federal money; the state and city will split the rest, according to North Dakota Department of Transportation District Engineer Larry Gangl.

Traffic at the Ninth and Arbor intersection will be logged for 90 days. Monitoring will include workers physically sitting at the intersection to observe the flow of traffic, and officials taking input from the public and looking at accident reports, according to Bismarck Traffic Engineer Mark Berg. The Bismarck Police, Public Works and Engineering departments will coordinate the effort.

“When the North Dakota Department of Transportation proposes a new project, they go through and verify that the traffic signals are still warranted,” Berg said. “They found that this signal was no longer warranted.”

There are several criteria used to determine if a traffic signal is appropriate at an intersection, including traffic volume, pedestrian volume, crash history and the surrounding transportation network. The Ninth and Arbor signal lights do not meet any of those criteria, according to city and state officials.

At the end of the 90 days, if officials determine that there is no significant impact on traffic, the signal equipment will be permanently removed.

Traffic count data shows that 8,510 northbound vehicles pass through the Ninth and Arbor intersection daily; as a comparison, 12,075 northbound vehicles pass through the Ninth and Main Avenue intersection each day, and 14,585 pass through the Ninth and Rosser Avenue intersection.