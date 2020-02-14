You are the owner of this article.
Steve Marquardt to run for reelection; Shawn Oban won't seek 2nd term
Steve Marquardt to run for reelection; Shawn Oban won't seek 2nd term

Sworn in (copy)

Bismarck City Commissioners Shawn Oban (left) and Steve Marquardt 

 LeAnn Eckroth, Tribune

One of the two Bismarck city commissioners up for re-election in June is running again, while the other is calling it quits.

Commissioner Steve Marquardt announced on social media last month that he will seek another four-year term. Commissioner Shawn Oban posted on social media Wednesday that he will not seek a second term.

Marquardt said he made his decision "after visiting with my family and friends." He was first elected in 2014, replacing Mike Seminary, who served as city commissioner for six years before becoming mayor. Marquardt won in a special election and has since served 1 ½ terms.

Oban was elected in 2016.

"I’m proud of the job I did for the Bismarck community, and I will now focus more fully on my family, career and enjoying life in this community that I served," he said. 

He added: "Should you enter the arena, I’ll be the first to sign your petition to get on the ballot and promise to be respectful and considerate as you make difficult decisions using the information you receive."

Bismarck residents are required to collect at least 300 petition signatures by April 6 to appear on the June ballot. There is no primary in city elections.

City commissioners have an annual salary of $15,107.

City staff have not received election petitions for the open commission seats, City Administrator Keith Hunke said.

Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.

