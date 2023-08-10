Five-time world champion and Olympic medalist boxer Virgil Hill is getting North Dakota's highest citizen honor.

Hill, who made a point of celebrating his roots while in the ring, will be the 48th recipient of the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday.

Photos: Virgil Hill Close Virgil Hill enters the ring wearing a Sioux headdress, which was his custom, before his light heavyweight fight against Henry Maske in the Olympic Hall in Munich, Germany, on March 31, 2007. Virgil Hill speaks after his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, N.Y., on June 9, 2013. Virgil Hill, left, lands a left hook on Jamie Campbell during his final fight in February 2015 at the Bismarck Events Center before a crowd of 5,000 fans. Virgil Hill Jr. and Butch Hajicek square up in the second round at the Professional Boxing and Kickboxing Brawl on Friday at Purpur Arena in Grand Forks. TOM STROMME.Tribune Former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield, left, and fight MC Rory Hintz welcome Virgil Hill into the arena on Saturday night. Virgil Hill enters the Bismarck Events Center in February 2015 carrying a pair of North Dakota flags and wearing a Native American headdress, which he did during his career to honor his home state and his Native American heritage. TOM STROMME.Tribune Virgil Hill TOM STROMME.Tribune Virgil Hill, right, and Evander Holyfield, left, at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck on Friday night for a weigh-in ceremony with the North Dakota Boxing Commission. Holyfield, a former heavyweight boxing champion of the world, is a former roommate of Hill when both were on the 1984 U.S. Olympic Boxing Team. Virgil Hill is planning a farewell boxing match for Feb. 28 in Bismarck. MIKE McCLEARY/Tribune Virgil Hill turned in a successful boxing career. Virgil Hill poses with state boxing commissioner Larry Hazzard after winning the cruiserweight fight against Valery Brudov, of Russia, in Atlantic City, N.J., on Friday night, Jan. 27, 2006. Hill won by decision. Virgil Hill holds up his belt after winning a cruiserweight boxing title fight against Valery Brudov, of Russia, in Atlantic City, N.J, Friday night, Jan. 27, 2006. Hill, 42, won by unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Mary Godleski) Virgil Hill punches Donny Lalonde during a cruiserweight fight in July 2003 in CanWest Global Park, Winnipeg. United States challenger Virgil Hill, back, fights against French champion Jean-Marc Mormeck during their WBA cruiserweight title bout in Carnival City nearJohannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, May 23, 2004. Mormeck won the 12-round bout with a unanimous decision to retain the title. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Donny Lalonde, right, reels from a punch by Virgil Hill during a cruiser weight fight Saturday July 5, 2003, in CanWest Global Park, Winnipeg. Hill won the fight in a unanimous decision after ten rounds. (AP Photo/Winnipeg Sun-Brian Donogh) Virgil Hill spoke at a press conference Monday Nov. 11, 2002 in the Ralph Engestad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. Virgil Hill will fight Joey DeGrandis Sunday Nov. 17 in the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. (AP Photo/Grand Forks Herald, Jackie Lorentz) American Virgil Hill, center, wearing the winner's belt along with manager Don King, left, celebrates after winning his WBA Cruiserweight title bout against France's Fabrice Tiozzo, in Villeurbanne, central France, Saturday Dec. 9, 2000. (AP Photo/Patrick Gardin) Virgil Hill of the United States, left, lands a punch on France's Fabrice Tiozzo during their WBA cruiser weight World Championship title bout in Villeurbanne, central France, Saturday Dec. 9 2000, as referee Luis Pabon, center, looks on. Hill won the bout in the first round.(AP Photo/Patrick Gardin) Virgil Hill of Bismarck,N.D., raises flags of his homestate after defeating Germany's Henry Maske in their light heavyweight unification fight in Munich on Saturday night, November 23, 1996. WBA champion Hill won by a split decision and added the IBF title to his WBA crown. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) +18 +18 +18 +18 +18 +18 +18 +18 +18 +18

Hill was raised in Grand Forks and Williston and went on to become one of the state's most acclaimed athletes. He brought many of his pro fights back to his home state, and never lost a bout in North Dakota.

He won a silver medal in the middleweight division during the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles -- a fight that ended with a controversial decision that many thought should have gone Hill's way -- and compiled an amateur record of 288 wins and 11 losses. He turned pro in 1984, with his first fight -- and win -- coming in New York City's famous Madison Square Garden.

Hill won 51 of 58 pro bouts, 24 of them by knockout. Two of his losses came against superstars Roy Jones Jr. and Thomas Hearns. Hearns in 1991 ended Hill's perfect 30-0 record to start his career.

Hill, nicknamed "Quicksilver," was a five-time world champ, winning titles in the light heavyweight and cruiserweight classes. He was a first-round inductee into both the National Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Virgil Hill's career was one of exceptional achievements and contributions. His journey from a talented amateur boxer to renowned professional champion and role model for youth exemplifies the power of dedication, determination and a strong connection to one's roots,” Burgum said in a statement.

Hill fought all over the world during a 31-year pro career -- in the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, England, Australia and South Africa. But nearly half of his pro bouts -- including some title fights -- were in his home state.

He fought 16 times at what was then called the Bismarck Civic Center, three times each in Grand Forks, Fargo and Minot, once in New Town and once in Williston. He would prance around the ring while waving North Dakota flags in his hands. He ended his career in March 2015 at age 51 with a "One Last Stand" fight in Bismarck, knocking out his opponent in the second round.

After that fight he said, “It was everything I expected and more. It’s the best thing that any one person could ever expect to have in his life. I was lucky enough to experience this kind of crowd every time I fought back here. I’m so happy, so blessed to be able to end it with my last fight here in Bismarck.”

Hill also was known for wearing a tribal headdress into the ring, celebrating his Native American heritage. He was inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame earlier this year.

He said he aspired to be in the Rough Rider Hall of Fame. Paintings of award recipients hang in the hall in the ground floor of the state Capitol in Bismarck.

"North Dakota means so much to me. My whole life has revolved around everything I learned as a kid in North Dakota and trying to pass it on to the next generation,” Hill said in a statement. “It's a huge honor, and I appreciate everyone in North Dakota so much. This award is bigger than any title, any belt or any medal. To be acknowledged by my home state is amazing. My heart will always be in North Dakota.”

Burgum also credited Hill for his charitable work, supporting organizations focused on youth sports development, anti-bullying campaigns, veterans' assistance and cultural preservation, and training young Native American athletes.

“His impact extends far beyond the boxing ring, making him a champion not only in the sport but also in his commitment to his community and the causes he holds dear,” the governor said.

The Rough Rider Award recognizes current and former North Dakotans who have been influenced by the state in achieving national prominence. Entertainer Lawrence Welk was the first recipient, in 1961. Some past recipients include former NBA player and basketball coach Phil Jackson, baseball legend Roger Maris, Western author Louis L’Amour, singer and actress Peggy Lee, and newsman Eric Sevareid. Burgum himself is in the hall -- the former software executive was inducted by then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2009.

Roosevelt ranched and hunted in the western North Dakota Badlands as a young man in the 1880s before becoming the nation's 26th president. He led the Rough Riders Cavalry during the Spanish-American War in 1898 before moving on to the White House three years later.

North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe and State Historical Society Director Bill Peterson concurred with Burgum’s selection of Hill. The award will be presented later this year with Hill in person at a date and location to be announced.

Burgum has named four others to the hall during his tenure: Olympic gold medalist hockey players Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson; U.S. Secret Service agent Clint Hill, who leapt onto the back of the presidential motorcade to protect first lady Jackie Kennedy when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 in Dallas; and International Music Camp founder Merton Utgaard.

More information on the hall is at bit.ly/3KChobo.