Rural broadband providers broke ground Monday on a series of multimillion-dollar projects to deliver fiber broadband technology to rural communities across eastern North Dakota.

The effort involves Halstad Telephone Co., MLGC, Polar Communications, Red River Communications and BEK Communications Cooperative. It involves building more than $119 million worth of fiber broadband, with money from four state and federal funding sources including the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The people living in this region have been waiting a long time for this to happen,” said Tom Steinolfson, CEO and general manager of Red River Communications.