A Williston man died after having what authorities said was an apparent medical emergency while driving.

The 53-year-old man was driving a semitractor towing a grain trailer when it went into the ditch on a Williams County road just north of Ray around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Highway Patrol.

The semi continued through a fence and struck a tree before coming to rest in the front yard of a residence. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.