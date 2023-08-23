Cases of West Nile virus have been rising in North Dakota in recent weeks, and state health officials are reminding people to take precautions against mosquito bites.

As of Tuesday there were nine confirmed human West Nile cases, with test results pending on other cases, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Eight people had been hospitalized. Seven of the 11 cases were "neuroinvasive," a more severe form of disease that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can result in meningitis, encephalitis or paralysis.

There have been two West Nile cases confirmed in Burleigh County so far this year, and non in Morton County. Cass County, home to Fargo, and Ward County, home to Minot, also have two cases apiece. Emmons, Mountrail and Sioux counties have one case each.

In addition to human cases, three birds and 23 mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile statewide.

“This is the time to be vigilant and safeguard against disease. Peak WNV activity historically has occurred in late August, with cases continuing into mid-September,” HHS Epidemiologist Amanda Bakken said. “People should be aware of the increase in mosquitoes spreading West Nile virus and take proper precautions to protect themselves from bites.”

Most people infected with West Nile experience no symptoms. Those who develop symptoms commonly report fever, headache, body/joint aches or rash. People who develop severe illness may experience a stiff neck, altered mental status, paralysis, coma and possibly death. People over 60 or those who have underlying health issues are at greater risk for developing West Nile neuroinvasive disease.

Precautions against mosquitoes include using insect repellents; wearing protective clothing; limiting outdoor activities at dusk and dawn; eliminating stagnant water where mosquitoes lay eggs; installing and maintaining window screens; and maintaining a well-trimmed yard.

There were 26 West Nile cases in the state last year, including three in Morton County and one in Burleigh, according to state data. There were 30 cases statewide in 2021 and seven in 2020.

For more information on West Nile, go to bit.ly/3qJjbEI.