The Fourth of July holiday period will start out hot in the Bismarck-Mandan area but taper to cooler temperatures by the actual holiday.

Meanwhile, drought has diminished a bit in North Dakota, blue-green algae is impacting more water bodies, and skies above the state remain smoky due to wildfires in Canada.

The National Weather Service forecast for the metro area calls for highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend, dropping to the upper 70s on Monday and the mid-to-lower 70s on Tuesday, which is Independence Day.

Normal for July Fourth in the capital city is 82 degrees. But climate statistics show a wide range of temperatures are possible, according to the weather service. The hottest Fourth was 102 degrees in 2017.

Bismarck got 1 ½ inches of rain last year on the Fourth. There's a 30% chance for rain this year. There also are chances of showers and thunderstorms Saturday through Monday, according to forecasters. Winds should generally be less than 10 mph through the weekend.

Drought recedes

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows a slight reduction in dry areas over the week in North Dakota, particularly in the southwest and south central regions.

"Abnormally dry" conditions -- the weakest of five drought categories -- receded in those areas, and now cover about 46% of the state, down from 56% last week. A patch of "moderate" drought in the northeastern corner of North Dakota went from covering 3.5% of the state to 2.4%.

"The Northern Great Plains received widespread heavy rainfall this week, leading to large-scale improvements to ongoing drought and abnormal dryness," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Curtis Riganti wrote in the weekly report. He added that "the southern half of North Dakota saw rainfall of at least 2 inches over the last week."

The precipitation included 1.72 inches of rain in Bismarck and 2.79 inches in Jamestown last Saturday -- both city records for the date, according to the weather service.

Soil moisture supplies in North Dakota improved this week after declining the three previous weeks, according to the latest crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture is rated 68% adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture is 65% in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions in North Dakota are rated mostly fair to good, and stockwater supplies are rated 90% adequate.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA mapping shows "medium" levels of smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting over North Dakota. Air quality in much of northwestern North Dakota on Friday was rated as "unhealthy" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups." The rating in the eastern and southern regions including Bismarck was mostly "moderate," meaning people who are especially sensitive should reduce activity outdoors.

The wildfire danger throughout the state was rated "low," the weakest category, according to state Emergency Services.

Miscellaneous

North Dakota Health and Human Services is reminding residents as summer heats up that cooling assistance is available to qualifying households to help with the cost of purchasing or repairing air conditioners and other cooling devices.

The aid is through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which serves households with incomes up to 60% of the state median income. More information including qualifying income levels and applications are online at hhs.nd.gov/applyforhelp/liheap. The Customer Support Center is at 866-614-6005, 711 (TTY).

North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality has now issued blue-green algae advisories for six water bodies in North Dakota: Green Lake in McIntosh County, Homme Dam in Walsh County, Epping-Springbrook Dam in Williams County, Froelich Dam in Sioux County, Lake Darling in Renville County and Alkali Lake in Stutsman County.

Hot summer weather contributes to the algae that can produce toxins in the water called cyanotoxins. People and animals who swallow or come into contact with affected water can get sick, and animals and fish can die from it. There’s no known antidote for the toxins.

The algae discolor the water and cause foam, scum or mats to appear on the surface. In severe blooms, the water can have the appearance of spilled green paint or green pea soup. More information is at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS.

The city of Bismarck is urging residents to observe the rules for yard waste collection sites.

The only materials that are to be placed into the dumpsters are grass clippings and leaves. Branches, garbage and bags of any kind are not allowed. A trash receptable is on site for bags after they're emptied.

Tree branches may be taken to the landfill or cut into 4-foot lengths, bundled together and placed out for collection with household garbage.