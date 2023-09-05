Early week thunderstorms brought heavy rain and strong winds to southwest and south central North Dakota and led to brief power outages impacting hundreds of people.

The storms crossed the region late Monday and early Tuesday. The National Weather Service had recorded 0.89 inches of rain at its Bismarck office by late Tuesday morning, but forecasters said there were reports of 2-3 inches north of Bismarck and in the Mandan area. There was an unofficial report of 4 inches at Stanton, in Mercer County.

There were numerous reports throughout the region of wind gusts around 60 mph, including a 64 mph gust measured at the Bismarck airport, according to weather service data. A 70 mph gust was reported in McLean County, along with quarter-size hail. There were no widespread reports of hail, however.

There also were no immediate reports of major storm damage outside of downed trees and tree branches. Tree limbs falling on electrical lines led to power outages in the region, including scattered outages in Bismarck that impacted about 500 Montana-Dakota Utilities customers.

"The biggest was an area east of State Street and south of Divide -- about 140 customers," MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said.

The Bismarck outages started shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. All customers were fully restored by 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Hanson.

Outages early Tuesday also impacted some smaller towns in the region, including New England, Regent and Mott. Poweroutage.us on Tuesday afternoon showed only about a dozen people without power statewide.

The weather system ushered in cooler, more seasonal temperatures. The high temp in Bismarck reached 99 degrees on Saturday -- near the city's Sept. 2 record of 102 degrees set in 1976 -- 94 degrees on Sunday and 93 on Monday.

The Bismarck forecast for the rest of this week calls for highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Normal for early September in the capital city is a high in the upper 70s.

More smoke

There also is a good chance through Wednesday of more smoke in the area from Canadian wildfires, according to the weather service.

Air quality throughout North Dakota on Tuesday was rated unhealthy, according to AirNow, a partnership of federal and state agencies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. At that rating people are urged to reduce outdoor activity.

Nearly 1,100 fires were burning north of the border on Tuesday, with more than 700 of them considered to be out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. The wildfire season in Canada has been the worst on record, and the 6,131 total fires north of the border have impacted air quality across North Dakota several times this summer.

Information on wildfires and air quality is on the state Department of Environmental Quality website, at bit.ly/3OhrD7E. The EPA’s map of fire and smoke conditions is at https://fire.airnow.gov/. The AirNow mobile phone app, and many other weather apps, also include air quality information. Wildfire smoke pattern predictions can be found at https://firesmoke.ca/forecasts/current/.