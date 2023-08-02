Stormy weather that crossed North Dakota late Tuesday flipped campers and boats in the Hazen Bay and Beulah Bay areas of Lake Sakakawea, and contributed to a double-fatal crash in the Williston area.

The storms brought heavy rain, large hail and strong winds to many parts of central and western North Dakota. National Weather Service reports showed as much as 2.2 inches of rain near Huff in Morton County and in Lincoln in Burleigh County, and wind gusts around 70 mph in the Hazen area and 80 mph in McLean County. Golf ball-size hail was reported in several areas including Watford City, Stanton and Wilton, and many areas had tree damage.

Campers were reported blown over in White Shield, on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. In Mercer County there were weather service and social media reports of heavy hail that covered the ground like snow, damage to rural buildings and fences, and grain bins blown over. In the two bays on the southern shore of Lake Sakakawea there were reports of overturned campers and boats.

The National Weather Service was sending a survey team to the area Wednesday.

"There is a lot of damage. In terms of what actually caused it, we don't know yet," Meteorologist Megan Jones said.

The weather service was not aware of any reported injuries.

The agency also was looking for more information on a secondhand report of a funnel cloud spotted in the Wilton area late Tuesday.

Bismarck's official rain total from the late Tuesday/early Wednesday storms was 1.14 inches. An unofficial report from Mandan showed 1.5 inches.

Double-fatal crash

A heavy downpour contributed to a double-fatal crash on U.S. Highway 85 in McKenzie County around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

An SUV driven by a 43-year-old woman from Groves, Texas, was northbound on the highway when it hydroplaned on the wet roadway, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a semitrailer, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The woman and a 42-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene 5 miles south of Williston.

The 57-year-old Minot man driving the semi was taken to a Williston hospital with what authorities said were minor injuries.

The Patrol did not immediately release the names of those involved in the crash.

Weather outlook

There was nothing unusual about the stormy weather, according to Jones.

"It was definitely one of the busier days, most widespread days we've had this summer, but it had been pretty quiet," she said. "It is North Dakota; we do get these days occasionally, with strong winds, large hail."

There could be some scattered storms in the region in the next few days, but "We're definitely not expecting anything on the magnitude of (Tuesday) night," she said.

There will be a cooler pattern heading into the weekend, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s statewide, "a little below average," Jones said.

(Check back for updates.)