Planting of spring wheat is close to wrapping up in North Dakota, and the portion of the crop that has emerged is in decent shape thanks to ample moisture.

Seeding progress is at 92%, on pace with the average, according to the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. About two-thirds of the planted crop has emerged, and all but 2% of it is rated in fair, good or excellent condition.

The winter wheat crop has started to head out, and that crop also is 98% in fair, good or excellent condition.

Planting of soybeans is 79% done, of barley 90% finished and of corn 91% complete -- all near the average pace.

Topsoil moisture and subsoil moisture statewide both are rated 72% adequate to surplus, down from last week. But the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows little change in conditions over the week. About one-fifth of North Dakota is rated abnormally dry, the weakest of five categories.

Pasture and range conditions and stockwater supplies are unchanged over the week, at 87% fair to good and 96% adequate to surplus, respectively.

The wildfire danger was rated low across the state on Thursday, according to the Department of Emergency Services.

The National Weather Service's weekend weather forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s, normal for this time of year, with breezy conditions on Saturday.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.