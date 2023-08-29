Smoke from Canadian wildfires led to unhealthy air in western and central North Dakota on Tuesday.

Air quality in the northwestern and north central regions of the state was rated "unhealthy," and in the southwestern and south central areas including Bismarck-Mandan it was "unhealthy for sensitive groups," according to AirNow, a partnership of federal and state agencies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The wildfire season in Canada has been the worst on record. Nearly 6,000 fires this summer have blackened an estimated 38 million acres -- equivalent to about 60,000 square miles. As a comparison, North Dakota comprises about 69,000 square miles. More than 1,000 fires were burning north of the border on Tuesday, with nearly 700 of them considered to be out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

The fires have impacted air quality across North Dakota several times this summer. The latest southward sweep of smoke over the state began late Monday and was expected to ease by Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Windy conditions were expected Wednesday, along with showers and potential thunderstorms in the evening impacting western and central North Dakota, forecasters said.

Wildfire smoke is particularly dangerous because it contains tiny particulate matter, the tiniest of pollutants. When inhaled, it can move deep into lung tissue and enter the bloodstream. It comes from sources including the combustion of fossil fuels, dust storms and wildfires. Such smoke has been linked to several health complications including asthma, heart disease and other respiratory illnesses.

Information on wildfires and air quality is on the state Department of Environmental Quality website, at bit.ly/3OhrD7E. The EPA’s map of fire and smoke conditions is at https://fire.airnow.gov/. The AirNow mobile phone app, and many other weather apps, also include air quality information. Wildfire smoke pattern predictions can be found at https://firesmoke.ca/forecasts/current/.

Holiday weekend

An early look at the Labor Day holiday weekend forecast shows a good chance of abnormally hot weather in the Bismarck-Mandan region.

The weather service forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 80s on Labor Day Monday along with mostly sunny skies. There is a 30% chance of showers Sunday night and Monday.

Normal high temps for the Labor Day period in the capital city are in the upper 70s, according to weather service data.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows more than half of North Dakota in some form of drought -- double the area three months ago -- with nearly one-third of the state in either moderate or severe drought, up from less than 7% at the end of spring. But Burleigh and Morton counties remain out of any drought category.

North Dakota as a whole has been drying out as summer progresses, however. Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 50% adequate to surplus; 47% of subsoil moisture supplies are in those categories, according to the latest crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. That compares with 82% and 77%, respectively, at the end of May.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are rated 49% good to excellent, compared with 65% at the beginning of summer.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of NOAA, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.