Winds approaching 100 mph were responsible for severe weather damage in parts of western North Dakota late Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency late Wednesday released more details from meteorologists' surveys of the damage, particularly in Mercer County.

Meanwhile, severe drought has surfaced in North Dakota for the first time in five months.

"Drought expanded and intensified over most of northern North Dakota, where moderate drought conditions now cover much of the northern tier of the state," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Brian Fuchs wrote in this week's U.S. Drought Monitor report.

Storm update

Hazen Bay and Beulah Bay on Lake Sakakawea both got pummeled on Tuesday. High winds flipped campers and boats, uprooted trees that had stood more than a century, and damaged homes and other structures, even ripping off roofs.

A weather service team that surveyed the damage on Wednesday estimated wind speeds in those areas at 80-95 mph. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration considers winds of more than 72 mph to be hurricane-force.

The storm system also brought several inches of rain and hail as large as golf balls to many areas.

"Through this area of Mercer County there was extensive crop damage with the crops in some fields completely flattened, suggesting near 100% crop loss," the weather service said in its report.

A tornado briefly touched down in an open Burleigh County field near Wilton. No damage was found. It will be rated an EF Unknown on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, used to rate the severity of tornados, since it hit no surveyable structures, the weather service said.

The storms caused no significant injuries.

The full weather service storm report is at bit.ly/3DIpRGa.

Drought worsens

An overly wet spring wiped out drought in the state, but a drier summer has followed. Large portions of northern North Dakota are now rated in severe drought, the middle of five categories of intensity on the U.S. Drought Monitor map, which is updated every Thursday. Those areas make up about 7% of the state.

Much of the rest of the north and the southeastern corner of the state are in moderate drought, one step down on the scale. The rest of northwestern and eastern North Dakota are rated abnormally dry, the weakest category. About two-thirds of the state is in some form of drought.

Burleigh and Morton counties remain out of any drought category. Bismarck's precipitation total for the year of 13.22 inches is about an inch above normal, according to weather service statistics. As a contrast, Dickinson's total is about 2 ½ inches below normal, and Minot's total is more than 3 inches below average.

Soil moisture supplies continue to degrade in North Dakota. Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 39% adequate to surplus, down from 58% two weeks ago; 45% of subsoil moisture supplies are in those categories, down from 64% two weeks ago, according to the latest crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Less than half of the state's staple spring wheat crop is rated good to excellent; a little more than a third of the crop is rated fair. The ratings were released before Tuesday's storms; crop damage is likely to be reflected in next week's report.

State Emergency Services rated the wildfire danger throughout North Dakota on Thursday as "low" following Tuesday's widespread drenching.

The weather service's weekend weather forecast for the Bismarck-Mandan area calls for high temperatures in the upper 70s, with a chance of rain Saturday and partly sunny skies Sunday.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the Drought Mitigation Center, NOAA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.