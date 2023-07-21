A weekend warmup is forecast to precede a heat wave across central and western North Dakota next week.

A record-breaking heat dome that has brought consistent triple-digit temperatures to the Desert Southwest since June will increase in size and intensity over the coming week, according to AccuWeather.

"The heat will expand into the Dakotas as early as Sunday, and then arrive over the rest of the Plains Monday and Tuesday before lasting deep into next week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said. "Triple digits will be commonplace as far north as North Dakota, especially during the midweek period."

There is a moderate risk -- 40% -- of excessive heat in the region Tuesday through Thursday, which means high temperatures likely will reach at least the mid-to-upper 90s across western and central North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. The probability of a high temperature of at least 100 degrees during those days is in the 20-50% range, with the highest likelihood on Tuesday.

Above-normal temperatures are expected the rest of the week. The typical high for Bismarck during late July is in the mid-80s. The city forecast the first part of next week is for highs in the lower 90s.

Scientists say human-caused climate change and a newly formed El Nino are combining to shatter heat records worldwide, The Associated Press reported. An El Nino is a warming of water in the central and eastern Pacific that influences weather in the continental U.S.

The AP reported that the global average temperature nearly every day this month has been warmer than the unofficial hottest day recorded before 2023, according to University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer. U.S. weather stations broke more than 860 heat records in a recent seven-day span, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. About one-third of Americans have been under heat advisories this week.

More than 9,200 people in the U.S. are hospitalized every year due to heat, and there are an average of 700 heat-related deaths annually, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Information on heat safety is at www.weather.gov/safety/heat and https://www.heat.gov/.

Drought update

Dry conditions across much of North Dakota continue to worsen as summer wears on.

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows that moderate drought expanded again across northern North Dakota and also crept into the southeastern corner of the state.

Moderate drought is the second-weakest category on the five-scale map. Much of the rest of eastern and northern North Dakota are classified as abnormally dry, the weakest category. Some form of drought covers 54% of the state, up from 48% the previous week.

Richard Tinker, a meteorologist and drought expert with several agencies including the Climate Prediction Center, noted in this week’s drought report that 15% of North Dakota's staple spring wheat crop is rated in poor or very poor condition. That's up from 12% a month ago.

Rainfall in Bismarck in July is running an inch below normal, in Dickinson it's nearly 1 ¼ inches below average, and in Minot it's 1 ⅓ inches below normal, according to weather service data. Precipitation in Minot since the beginning of June is 3 ¾ inches below average.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 58% adequate to surplus, down from 68% last week; 64% of subsoil moisture supplies are in those categories, unchanged from the previous week, according to the latest crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Pasture and range conditions in North Dakota remain rated mostly fair to good, and stockwater supplies are rated 89% adequate.

The wildfire danger in much of southwestern North Dakota on Friday was rated "moderate," with the rest of the state rated "low," according to state Emergency Services. Those are the two weakest categories.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, NOAA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Lake warnings

North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality recently issued blue-green algae advisories for Harmon Lake in Morton County and Lake Tschida in Grant County, two popular recreation areas.

Hot summer weather contributes to the algae that can produce toxins in the water called cyanotoxins. People and animals who swallow or come into contact with affected water can get sick, and animals and fish can die from it. There’s no known antidote for the toxins.

The algae discolor the water and cause foam, scum or mats to appear on the surface. In severe blooms, the water can have the appearance of spilled green paint or green pea soup. More information is at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS.

Advisories have now been issued for a dozen water bodies in North Dakota. The others are: Green Lake in McIntosh County, Homme Dam in Walsh County, Epping-Springbrook Dam in Williams County, Froelich Dam in Sioux County, Lake Darling in Renville County, Alkali Lake in Stutsman County, Lake LaMoure in LaMoure County, Harvey Dam in Wells County, West Lake (McKenna Lake) in Logan County and Bowman-Haley Dam in Bowman County.