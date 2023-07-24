The hottest stretch of summer so far is in store for western North Dakota residents this week, as extreme heat that has been baking the southwestern U.S. moves into the Northern Plains.

Separately, the state Department of Emergency Services has scheduled an informational briefing Wednesday for officials in counties, cities, townships and tribes included in a presidential disaster declaration for spring flooding in North Dakota.

The temperature in Bismarck reached 90 degrees on Saturday and 91 on Sunday, and highs through Wednesday are forecast in the lower 90s, as well, according to the National Weather Service. Late July is typically hot in the region, but the average high in the capital city this time of year is in the mid-80s.

"Today through Wednesday we'll definitely be above normal," said Todd Hamilton, meteorologist at the weather service office in Bismarck.

The heat wave has brought triple-digit temperatures to the Southwest and broke longstanding records in that region. Phoenix, for example, has been enduring the most intense heat wave the city has experienced since recordkeeping began in the last 1800s, with highs surpassing 110 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

That system "will kind of poke up into the Northern Plains for a couple of days," Hamilton said.

Record temps are not in the cards in North Dakota, however. Bismarck's record for July 25, for example, is 106 degrees, set in 1931.

The sweltering conditions promise to be short-lived, as a system in Canada moves in midweek and drops high temps back into the 80s for the rest of the week.

"The rest of our short-term forecast is right around normal," Hamilton said, adding that the longer-term 6-10-day and 8-14-day outlooks also are for near-normal temps.

But before this past weekend Bismarck had seen only eight days above 90 so far this year, and during the five-day stretch in the 90s "we'll feel the heat and humidity," Hamilton said. "So you want to take extra precautions if you're working outside."

Information on heat safety is at www.weather.gov/safety/heat and https://www.heat.gov/.

Meteorologists and scientists attribute hot weather around the globe to climate change. The Associated Press reported Monday that in the past 30 days, nearly 5,000 heat and rainfall records were broken or tied in the U.S. and more than 10,000 records were set globally, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Last month was the sixth-warmest June on record in Bismarck, and the previous month was the sixth-warmest May, with records going back 150 years, according to weather service data.

July in the capital city so far is a few degrees below normal, but with the hot stretch "By the time we get to the end of the month, we could be right around normal," Hamilton said.

Meanwhile, smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to drift over North Dakota. Air quality in much of central and western North Dakota including Bismarck on Monday was rated "moderate," while in the eastern part of the state it was rated "unhealthy for sensitive groups." A "moderate" rating means highly sensitive people should reduce outdoor activity, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

Information on wildfires and air quality is on the state Department of Environmental Quality website, at bit.ly/3OhrD7E. The EPA’s map of fire and smoke conditions is at https://fire.airnow.gov/. The AirNow mobile phone app, and many other weather apps, also include air quality information. Wildfire smoke pattern predictions can be found at https://firesmoke.ca/forecasts/current/.

Disaster briefing

The Emergency Services disaster declaration briefing is set for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Central time on Wednesday via Microsoft Teams. It's intended for public officials directly responsible for managing recovery operations and receiving and accounting for federal and state funds. Those wishing to listen can call in at 701-328-0950 and use the conference ID 507 810 284#.

President Joe Biden earlier this month at the request of Gov. Doug Burgum declared a disaster for the historically bad spring weather. That paves the way for federal aid to help pay for repairs to public infrastructure such as roads. The 21 counties included in the declaration together reported about $4.1 million in flood-related damage, according to the governor's office.

The list of eligible counties includes Morton but not Burleigh. Morton County submitted about $193,000 in flood-related damages, according to Emergency Manager Cody Mattson.

The briefing will detail the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Hazard mitigation refers to proactive measures that aim to reduce the impacts of future natural disasters.

Counties included in the declaration are Barnes, Burke, Dickey, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Hettinger, LaMoure, McHenry, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Nelson, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Towner, Walsh and Wells.

The briefing also will be recorded and made available for applicants who are unable to attend. To request a video link or to ask questions pertaining to the federal programs, contact Emergency Services Disaster Recovery Chief Justin Messner at 701-328-8107.