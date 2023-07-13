Moderate drought has expanded into northwestern North Dakota during a summer storm season in the central and western parts of the state that's been the mildest in 30 years.

Moderate drought is the second-weakest category on the five-scale U.S. Drought Monitor map. This week's map, released Thursday, shows moderate drought has expanded in northeastern North Dakota and also cropped up in the northwest, and now covers about 8% of the state, up from 2% last week.

"The central and northern Dakotas received only several tenths of an inch of precipitation at best (over the past week), resulting in several areas of deepening drought," Richard Tinker, a meteorologist and drought expert with several agencies including the Climate Prediction Center, wrote in this week’s drought report.

"Moderate drought expanded in both the northwestern and northeastern sections of North Dakota, where persistently below-normal precipitation has been observed for the past few months," Tinker said.

Much of the rest of eastern and northwestern North Dakota is rated abnormally dry, the weakest category. About half of the state is in some form of drought. That does not include Burleigh and Morton counties, however.

Severe storms that passed through the Bismarck-Mandan region on Tuesday night dropped 0.22 inches of rain on the capital city. One inch has fallen in Bismarck so far this month, and the city has received about 5 ½ inches since the start of June -- nearly an inch above normal, according to National Weather Service data. Precipitation for the year is at 11.8 inches, about an inch and a half above normal.

But to the north, Minot is nearly 2 ½ inches below normal for the year. To the west, Dickinson is 1 ½ inches below normal. To the east, Fargo is 2 inches below normal and Grand Forks is more than 4 inches below normal.

Soil moisture supplies statewide dropped over the week, according to the latest crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture is rated 68% adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture is 64% in those categories, down from 68% and 64%, respectively, last week.

Pasture and range conditions in North Dakota remain rated mostly fair to good, and stockwater supplies are rated 89% adequate.

The wildfire danger in most of the state on Thursday was rated "low," the weakest category, according to state Emergency Services. The southwestern counties of Golden Valley, Slope and Bowman had a "moderate" rating.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Quiet and cool

It's been an "unusually quiet" severe weather season across central and western North Dakota this summer, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency as of Wednesday had issued a total of 52 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings -- the lowest amount through that date since 1993, when 38 were issued.

The highest total through July 12 was 290 in 2005; 2010 was a close second, with 260 warnings. As a contrast, in 1987 there were just 18.

Meanwhile, July -- usually the hottest month in North Dakota -- is so far proving cooler than June in the region. The average temperature in Bismarck during the first 12 days of the month was 67 degrees, compared with nearly 71 degrees for June.

Jamestown's average so far this month is 66 degrees, compared with nearly 72 for June.

Both cities on Tuesday set records for coldest maximum temperature for the date. Bismarck reached only 61 degrees, breaking the city's July 11 record of 63 set in 1987. Jamestown reached only 60, breaking that city's July 11 record of 68 set in 1993.

Weekend outlook

A breezy, cool and smoky weekend looks to be in store for North Dakota.

High temperatures Friday through Sunday are forecast mainly in the 70s, according to the weather service.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires also could be drifting over the state to start the weekend, according to BlueSky Canada forecasting.

The smoke may reduce surface visibility on Friday, according to the weather service.

Information on wildfires and air quality is on the state Department of Environmental Quality website, at bit.ly/3OhrD7E. The EPA’s map of fire and smoke conditions is at https://fire.airnow.gov/. The AirNow mobile phone app, and many other weather apps, also include air quality information. Wildfire smoke pattern predictions can be found at https://firesmoke.ca/forecasts/current/.