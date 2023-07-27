A slight cooldown is in store on the heels of a brief but uncomfortable heat wave in western and central North Dakota.

The temperature in Bismarck on Wednesday hit 101 degrees -- 15 degrees warmer than normal for July 26, according to National Weather Service data. It was 20 degrees warmer than it was on the same date last year.

No records were set in the region, but Williston hit 93 degrees, Dickinson and Minot 95, and Jamestown 98 -- all well above average.

The heat wave that moved in from the Southwest -- where it brought record-breaking, triple-digit temps to many areas -- is shifting to the east, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and AccuWeather. Record-breaking weather is expected on the East Coast late this week.

Highs in the Bismarck-Mandan area are forecast in the upper 70s on Friday, around 80 over the weekend, and in the 80s to start the next workweek. There are chances for showers and thunderstorms most days into early next week. Friday has the greatest chance for thunderstorms across much of the state, according to the weather service.

Drying out

While it's gotten hotter, it's also gotten drier in the region. Rainfall in the Bismarck, Minot and Dickinson areas this month is more than 1 ½ inches below normal.

Drought continues to expand in North Dakota, according to this week's U.S. Drought Monitor map. Moderate drought now covers most of the northern third of the state along with the southeastern corner. Much of the rest of eastern North Dakota and also northwestern North Dakota is rated abnormally dry.

Nearly two-thirds of the state is in some form of drought, up from a little more than half last week.

The hot, dry weather has had a significant impact on soil moisture across North Dakota. Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 48% adequate to surplus, down from 58% last week; 55% of subsoil moisture supplies are in those categories, down from 64% a week ago, according to the latest crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Pasture and range conditions in North Dakota remain rated mostly fair to good, and stockwater supplies are rated 85% adequate.

The wildfire danger in much of the western half of North Dakota on Thursday was rated "moderate," with the rest of the state rated "low," according to state Emergency Services. Those are the two weakest categories.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, NOAA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Fall outlook

There are about eight more weeks of summer before fall officially begins on Saturday, Sept. 23.

AccuWeather this week released its fall forecast for the country.

"We look at other years and try to match up the current pattern or what we expect to happen over the next couple of months," Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said, adding that "A pattern change ... could produce a lot more cold across the north-central Plains states and getting back into the northern Rockies."

AccuWeather's outlook for October weather in North Dakota is temperatures 4-6 degrees below normal.

Even if snow falls in October, the opportunity for snow likely will decrease in November, according to Meteorologist Brian Lada. Temperatures across the Rockies and Plains might also rebound a bit in November, to slightly above the historical average, he said.

Lakes update

Hot summer weather contributes to blue-green algae in water bodies, which can produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality this week issued a blue-green algae warning for Froelich Dam in Sioux County. It's the first such warning issued this summer.

A warning means a blue-green algae bloom is present over a significant portion of the lake, and excessive toxin levels have been measured.

An advisory means a bloom is present in portions of a water body, and might be harmful. Advisories are in effect for Green Lake in McIntosh County, Homme Dam in Walsh County, Epping-Springbrook Dam in Williams County, Lake Darling in Renville County, Alkali Lake in Stutsman County, Lake LaMoure in LaMoure County, Harvey Dam in Wells County, West Lake (McKenna Lake) in Logan County, Bowman-Haley Dam in Bowman County, Harmon Lake in Morton County, Lake Tschida in Grant County, Jamestown Reservoir in Stutsman County and Silver Lake in Sargent County.

More information is at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS.