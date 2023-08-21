A cool Sunday set records in Bismarck and Dickinson, but another heat wave is building.

A cold front that pushed through the area limited Bismarck's high temperature on Sunday to 62 degrees -- 28 degrees colder than Friday's high -- tying the city's record-cold maximum temperature for the date that was set in 1966, according to the National Weather Service.

Dickinson's Sunday high was 60 -- 35 degrees colder than Friday -- breaking that city's record of 62 set in 1974.

The normal high this time of year in both cities is in the low 80s. Both cities are expected to be well above normal on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs around 90. South central North Dakota also could see high humidity, making it seem even hotter, according to the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.

"The temperature doesn't tell the whole story," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

The reason for the warmup is a heat dome stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Upper Midwest. A heat dome occurs when the atmosphere acts like a lid and traps a mass of warm air, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

AccuWeather reports that tens of millions of Americans could swelter in triple-digit temperatures in the central and eastern U.S. this week, and many areas including Minneapolis could see heat records. The Central Plains is likely to be the the bull's-eye for intense heat.

That isn't likely in either Bismarck or Dickinson, where the records for Aug. 22 and 23 are above 100 degrees. But the shift in the weather will be dramatic, with overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday around the same level as Sunday's highs.

The weather is expected to cool again later in the week, with highs back down in the 70s statewide heading into the weekend as another cold front pushes through the region.