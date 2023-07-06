President Joe Biden for a second straight year has declared a disaster for historically bad spring weather in North Dakota.

His move on Wednesday paves the way for federal aid to help pay for repairs to public infrastructure such as roads. Federal assistance will be available to state, tribal and local governments as well as some private nonprofits in 21 counties, which together reported about $4.1 million in flood-related damage, according to the governor's office.

Statewide damage exceeded $5 million, but several counties did not meet the per-capita damage threshold to be included in Gov. Doug Burgum's June 2 request to Biden. The list of eligible counties includes Morton but not Burleigh.

Morton County submitted about $193,000 in flood-related damages, according to Emergency Manager Cody Mattson.

"A majority of the damage was on our public road system, due to floodwaters/overland flooding washing the material (gravel) away," he said.

Federal funding also will be available on a cost-sharing basis statewide for hazard mitigation -- proactive measures that aim to reduce the impacts of future natural disasters, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Morton County in recent years has installed numerous box culverts, a mitigation strategy to prevent water from flowing over a road, according to Mattson.

Burgum on April 10 issued an executive order declaring a statewide flood emergency. The presidential disaster declaration covers the period from that date to May 6, in the counties of Barnes, Burke, Dickey, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Hettinger, LaMoure, McHenry, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Nelson, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Towner, Walsh and Wells.

“After a record-breaking winter, spring flooding put further stress on the budgets, personnel and operations of local entities, and this major disaster declaration will provide those impacted with much-needed relief,” Burgum said in a late-Wednesday statement.

Seasonal snowfall records were broken in 58 locations in the state, according to the governor's office, with Dickinson breaking its all-time record and Bismarck and Grand Forks experiencing their second-snowiest winters on record. The statewide snowfall average fell just 0.4 inches short of the all-time record, with the resulting spring snowmelt producing flooding that caused significant damage to roads, culverts and other infrastructure. The biggest concern was in the eastern Red River Valley, with lesser flooding to the west.

Many impacted counties were still recovering from spring 2022 storms and subsequent flooding that caused nearly $97 million in damage and was the fifth-largest disaster in the state since 1997, according to Burgum's office.

April 2022 saw two blizzards and a third winter storm -- weather that set more than two dozen records in the state, according to the National Weather Service. The storms toppled 7,000 power poles, damaged at least 550 miles of electrical lines and cut power to more than 10,000 people, some of them for weeks. Biden eventually declared a disaster for 40 impacted counties.

Wet to dry

The overly wet spring in 2022 was followed by the reemergence of crippling drought in North Dakota, and the summer became the 25th driest in 127 years of record-keeping, according to statistics from State Climatologist Adnan Akyuz.

A similar wet-to-dry pattern is emerging this year. Drought nearly disappeared from the state after the snowmelt from what was the 21st wettest winter on record, but dry conditions have returned and worsened as summer has progressed.

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor Map, released Thursday, shows nearly half of the state as being abnormally dry, the weakest of five categories, and a small patch in the northeastern corner in moderate drought.

Much of the Great Plains saw widespread heavy precipitation over the week, but North Dakota was an exception, National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Curtis Riganti wrote in the weekly report. There was virtually no change in drought conditions statewide from the previous week.

Bismarck remains free of any drought category. The city so far this year has received 11.58 inches of precipitation, 2 inches above normal, according to weather service data. But to the west, Dickinson is about an inch below average, at 7.53 inches for the year.

Soil moisture supplies statewide were relatively stable over the week, according to the latest crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture is rated 71% adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture is 67% in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions in North Dakota are rated mostly fair to good, and stockwater supplies are rated 92% adequate.

The wildfire danger in most of the state on Thursday was rated "low," the weakest category, according to state Emergency Services. The northwest was the exception, with a "moderate" rating. Smoke from Canadian wildfires wasn't a concern, with all measured sites showing a "good" air quality rating, according to AirNow, a partnership of many federal and state agencies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the Drought Mitigation Center, NOAA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Lake warnings

North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality has now issued blue-green algae advisories for nine water bodies in North Dakota: Green Lake in McIntosh County, Homme Dam in Walsh County, Epping-Springbrook Dam in Williams County, Froelich Dam in Sioux County, Lake Darling in Renville County, Alkali Lake in Stutsman County, Lake LaMoure in LaMoure County, Harvey Dam in Wells County and West Lake (McKenna Lake) in Logan County.

Hot summer weather contributes to the algae that can produce toxins in the water called cyanotoxins. People and animals who swallow or come into contact with affected water can get sick, and animals and fish can die from it. There’s no known antidote for the toxins.

The algae discolor the water and cause foam, scum or mats to appear on the surface. In severe blooms, the water can have the appearance of spilled green paint or green pea soup. More information is at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS.

Weekend weather

A pleasant weekend appears in store for Bismarck-Mandan, according to the weather service forecast.

Sunny daytime skies and light winds are expected, with high temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday and the mid-80s on Sunday. Mid-80s is the norm for this time of year. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight Saturday.

Temperatures across North Dakota over the next 6-10 days are forecast slightly below normal, with above-normal precipitation, though forecasters qualified that "in the summertime precipitation is usually hit or miss."