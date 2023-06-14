A crash at the intersection of two highways in Ward County killed a Montana man.

A pickup driven by the 57-year-old man from Stevensville, Montana, collided with a semitrailer driven by a 57-year-old Bismarck man at the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and state Highway 23. The Montana man failed to yield, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. The Montana man was pronounced dead at the scene 18 miles south of Minot. The Bismarck man was not hurt. The Patrol did not immediately release their names.