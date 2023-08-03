REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. — In order to reward farmers for conservation practices, there is a need for data.

Robert Bonnie, U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary for farm production and conservation, delivered that message at a farm bill forum on the first day of the annual Farmfest ag show near Redwood Falls.

“If we invest in data, invest in agriculture, this will work,” Bonnie said Tuesday.

He said agriculture gets its share of the blame for contributing to climate change, with estimates saying ag contributes 21% of greenhouse gas emissions globally.

But Bonnie said the story will be different for U.S. farmers if it can be measured accurately.

“Domestically, we are far more efficient” than most of the world, Bonnie said.

And he said corporations are all “greening their supply chain.”

“In order to do that, they need good data,” he said, lamenting that carbon emissions in some cases might be based on data that is 15 years old, enough time for ag to make huge strides in being more climate-friendly.

In a question from the audience, David Kolsrud, of Brandon, South Dakota, founder of Carbon Co-op, which backs what it calls “natural carbon capture,” said he has “never seen a better opportunity for farmers going forward."

More specific to negotiations on the next farm bill, which expires in September, Scott VanderWal, vice president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a Volga, South Dakota, farmer and beef producer, said updating Title 1 crop commodity program provisions to compensate for rising commodity and input prices is key.

“We just put our most expensive crop ever in the ground,” VanderWal said.

While the farm bill, last passed in 2018, expires in September, Rob Larew, president of the National Farmers Union, said ag needs to make sure “we get the right farm bill,” rather than getting it passed quickly.

“What can we do to get competition in the farm economy?” Larew asked.

Opening comments Tuesday came from Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

She mentioned wanting to keep safe important programs for the sugar industry, Dairy Margin Coverage and crop insurance, but said there can be improvements in areas such as combating livestock diseases and doing more to help beginning farmers.

In an interview with Agweek, she said she would like to see a bill get done sooner rather than later and the current farm bill extended as a stopgap.

“There’s just too much at stake,” Klobuchar said. “You don’t want to go into the political uncertainty of next year without a farm bill.”