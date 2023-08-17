The North Dakota Department of Transportation has provided an update on bridge work at the Interstate 94 interchange near Glen Ullin.

Morton County Road 139 on Thursday was reopened to one lane at the interchange, with temporary traffic signals and flaggers in place. The road will be closed for the bridge deck pour scheduled for next Thursday, Aug. 24.

During the closure, access to the interstate will be maintained at the interchange and a signed detour will be in place. Traffic will be redirected to I-94. Southbound traffic will use Exit 97 and northbound traffic will use Exit 110 to return to County Road 139.

Traffic on County Road 139 is scheduled to return to a single lane later in the evening that Thursday.

The project includes I-94 eastbound and westbound bridge replacements and realignment of County Road 139. Phase One work is to wrap up this fall.